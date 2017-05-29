Mixed Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules

May 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox has been added to Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Sasha and Swann talk to Mike Rome about the match in the video above.

Below is the updated Extreme Rules card going into tonight’s go-home edition of RAW:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

