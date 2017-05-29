Ember Moon WWE NXT Status Update, Zack Ryder Preparing for His Return, Bobby Roode

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode as he plugs his win over Hideo Itami at “Takeover: Chicago” last week:

– Ember Moon made her return to action at the recent NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University in a match against Peyton Royce. It looks like the match will air on the June 14th NXT episode. WWE announced earlier this month that Ember was being pulled from the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way at “Takeover: Chicago” due to a shoulder injury. Asuka ended up retaining her title in that match this past Saturday, which was a Triple Threat with Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. There were rumors going around that Ember would need 6 months away from the ring to recover but WWE’s website has noted since first announcing the injury that she would be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

– Zack Ryder continues to train in the ring at the WWE Performance Center after being out of action with a knee injury since December. It was reported then that he would need 4-9 months before returning to the ring. He’s noted on Twitter that training partners include NXT Superstars Buddy Murphy and Oney Lorcan.

Ryder tweeted the following and noted that he recently hit the Rough Ryder for the first time since suffering the injury:

Hit a Rough Ryder today…for the first time since my knee exploded in December. Sorry @_StarDESTROYER. #ReturnOfTheZack — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 25, 2017

