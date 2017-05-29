EC3 on Being #1 Contender, Impact – India Video, GFW Tag Team Tournament Update

– Thursday’s Impact Wrestling saw Ethan Carter III defeat Magnus and James Storm to become the new #1 contender to World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley for a match at Slammiversary. In the video below, EC3 says he’s a Carter and the company needs him. Carter ends it by saying he will be celebrating the win this week.

– The Impact crews are preparing to tape 4 episodes of TV in Mumbai. Below is the theme song and opening video that will be used for the special episodes from India:

– Thursday’s Impact also saw “Veterans of War” Mayweather and Wilcox defeat Bokara and Bahh to advance to the finals of the GFW Tag Team Title tournament. They will face Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in the tournament finals. Below is video from Thursday’s win:

