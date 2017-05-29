Bruce Prichard on WWE’s Girls Gone Wild Partnership and Snoop Dogg Cussing Out Kevin Dunn

WWE has been involved in a lot of different partnerships throughout the years.

On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard spoke about Eric Bischoff’s time in WWE.

As part of the having Eric Bischoff in WWE, they got involved in some of his interests as well. That included the time WWE partnered up with Girls Gone Wild.

“Girls Gone Wild was a project….. the guy who did Girls Gone Wild was a friend of Eric [Bischoff’s] and they were doing a pay-per-view in wherever the hell it was, South Padre,” Bruce Prichard said. “So Eric had come to Vince and said ‘hey here’s this idea to do something with Girls Gone Wild and do kinda a co-promotion where we do the production and everybody participate in the promotion — Snoop Dogg was involved in it.”

Then Bruce Prichard went on to tell one of the best stories that we ever heard about how Snoop Dogg bit Kevin Dunn’s head off.

“Well [WWE goes] down and it’s essentially a WWE production that is doing the production of this live Girls Gone Wild competition in South Padre Island. And we got a lot of different stars, probably the biggest one being Snoop Dogg. We have a lot of our production people down.”

“But the funniest story of it all for those — everybody knows Kevin Dunn was the/is the executive producer for WWE and Kevin was executive producer for this. And Snoop Dogg — they were all warned ahead of time — ‘listen cops are going to be out in force — no drugs! And when we say ‘no drugs’ that means marijuana too cause apparently, that’s a drug… apparently, it’s illegal in Texas. So the cops and the state troopers and all this s— had come in and said ‘hey, you know we smell one damn joint, anything coming in we’re going to arrest people. We see any underage people drinking we’re arresting them and this show’s gonna be done with.”

“So Snoop shows up a couple hours late. Rolls up, billows of smoke coming out of the limo, so on and so forth. And as the legend goes, Kevin Dunn is beside himself because Snoop has missed all the rehearsals. Snoop showing up, they’re getting ready to go live and Kevin is trying to explain to Snoop what he’s got to do for that night. And Snoop is just standing there staring off into the distance puffing on a cigar. And Kevin is getting madder and madder because Snoop won’t acknowledge him and finally Snoop, without ever looking at him goes: ‘hey motherf–ker, just because I ain’t looking at you don’t mean I ain’t hearing you! I got this sh-t!’ And he fucking just walked off.”

“But it was for the crew, the WWE crew guys that were there witnessed it. Two of them called me in thirty minutes of that happening cause I was at home, I had nothing to do with the damn thing. And they were like ‘oh my god! The greatest f–king moment ever! Snoop Dogg just punked out Kevin Dunn!’ And Eric was there and he would tell that story, but yeah. That was the Girls Gone Wild debacle. I don’t know if that made any money or not — somebody did, not us.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 21 times, 22 visits today)