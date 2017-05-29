Braun Strowman Talks Eating and Chipotle, Jinder Mahal Gets a T-Shirt, Top Crowd Brawls

May 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

recently appeared on The Masked Man Show and commented on how he’s always eating. He said, “Yeah, I mean, I go out to eat, I eat three entrées usually. I binge-eat Chipotle during the week and snack in between meals, and yeah, I’m kinda like a cow. I just graze all day long.”

Braun then talked about how he’s a regular at the local Chipotle near his home in Orlando. He said, “The one that’s by my house in Orlando, I can walk in and they just start making it ’cause I eat the exact same thing every time I go in there. I walk through the door and I just walk to the cash register because they make it and it’s done.”

The WWE big man also revealed what he orders at Chipotle, a meal that would cost more than $22 at most locations: “A bowl. One scoop of rice. Grilled vegetables. Three scoops of steak. Two scoops of chicken. Guac. Corn. Sour cream.”

– As seen below, WWE Shop finally released a piece of merchandise for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal this past week:

