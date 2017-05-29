Asuka Replaces Mickie James, Dana Warrior Honors Teacher at WWE NXT, WWE Pop Question

– Below is the latest episode of “WWE Pop Question” with Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler, Enzo Amore and others discussing the male rompers that have been trending lately:

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been added to the WWE RAW live events from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on June 30th and July 1st. She is replacing Mickie James and is scheduled to be teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to face Emma, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Below are the current line-ups for the shows:

Friday, June 30th:

* Hideo Itami vs. Chris Jericho

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks

* Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

Saturday, July 1st:

* Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose

* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma & Nia Jax vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Big Cass vs. Cesaro

* Goldust & R-Truth vs. Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

– WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior appeared at the recent NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University to present a WWE Hero award to Orlando teacher Ruby Jibaja for her charity work. Below is video from that segment:

– WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior appeared at the recent NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University to present a WWE Hero award to Orlando teacher Ruby Jibaja for her charity work. Below is video from that segment:

