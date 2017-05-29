AS I SEE IT 5/29

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Combat Zone Wrestling counts down to its sixteenth annual Tournament of Death on June 10 at the Ultraviolent Underground, 179 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE with a 2:00 pm scheduled start time. 450 tickets have already been sold.

For directions, put 139 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE in your phone, tablet, or GPS device. Note: the event is in a rural area, so any water, sunscreen, and other supplies need to be purchased beforehand. Food is available on site (and typically pretty good, too.) Cellphone access is also spotty at best.

Tournament of Death matches announced thus far:

Stipulations being announced soon, but in the first round:

– British star Jimmy Havoc vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. last year’s winner Rickey Shane Page

– Doorway to Death match

Two-Time #TOD winner MASADA vs. SHLAK

– Light Tubes and Cinderblocks match

Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver

– Barbed Wire Craziness Match

Conor Claxton vs. British star Clint Margera

In non-tournament action:

– Fans Bring The Weapons

Father Matthew Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

– Devon Moore and Drew Blood vs. Danny Havoc and a mystery opponent

This is an outdoor event and is scheduled RAIN OR SHINE. General Admission tickets are $25.

Tickets are available at the door.

With Sami Callihan now booking CZW, fans are also looking forward to the promotion’s return to Voorhees, Nj on July 8 for “EVILution”.

Matches already announced:

CZW World Title/Four Way Match

Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a four way match against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy

CZW Wired Title

Maxwell Jason Freidman defends against Trevor Lee

AR Fox takes on Ace Romero

Keep your eye on CZWrestling.com, PWBTS.com, and all the official CZW social media for the latest updates.

Until next time…

