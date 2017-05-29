AJ Styles “Rock The Red” Promo, New WWE NXT Name, Ember Moon, Mattel – Female Superstars

– The Mass Effect gameplay between Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon continues in this “UpUpDownDown” video. The end of the competition will see the loser drink a “Krogan Shake” made up of a bunch of things that do not belong together, according to Woods.

– Sarah Bridges is now using the name Sarah Logan in NXT. She faced Peyton Royce at the recent Full Sail tapings in a match that should air on the June 7th NXT episode. Sarah was known as Crazy Mary Dobson before coming to WWE. Her new Twitter handle is @sarahloganwwe.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which female Superstar should get made into a Mattel Elite Series action figure for the first time – Carmella, Nia Jax or Emma. Results will be revealed at a later date but you can vote at this link.

– WWE Shop is selling exclusive red “Untouchable” t-shirts for AJ Styles as he prepares to return home to Atlanta for Tuesday’s SmackDown episode. AJ and WWE are asking fans to “rock the red” when they attend this week’s show. AJ speaks on the shirt in this new video:

