Tyler Bate

Real name: Tyler Bate

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of birth: March 7, 1997

Born: Dudley, England

Pro debut: 2012

Trained by: Dave Mastiff & Trent Seven

Finishing move: Tyler Driver ’97

Biography

– On April 5, 2013, Bate defeated The Babyfaced Pitbull and Chris Brookes to win the GBP Ursa Major Tournament

– On December 22, Bate (as Arthur Klauser-Saxon) defeated Jim Lee to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title

– On June 21, 2014, Bate defeated Axel Dieter Jr, CJ Banks & Damian Dunne to win the GBP Junior Heavyweight Cup

– On July 27, Bate & Dan Moloney fought Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Champions The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) to a draw

– On August 30, Bate & Moloney defeated The Hunter Brothers to win the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles

– On October 24, Bate defeated Moloney, Morgan Webster, Nixon Newell & Pete Dunne to win the GBP British Lions Tournament

– Two days later, Bate & Moloney defeated The Hunter Brothers to retain the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles

– On November 22, Bate & Moloney defeated Quiffs & Quads (Damian Dunne & Ryan Smile) to retain the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles

– A week later, Bate defeated Damian Dunne to win the SWA British Lions Title

– On December 14, Bate defeated Doug Williams to retain the SWA British Lions Title

– On June 27, 2015, Bate defeated Dan Moloney to retain the SWA British Lions Title

– On July 3, Bate defeated Chris Ridgeway to retain the SWA British Lions Title

– In September 2015, Bate, Dan Moloney & Trent Seven formed Team Fight Club Pro at the CHIKARA King of Trios Tournament. They made the semi-finals before losing to The Bullet Club

– On June 26, 2016, Bate defeated Chris Brookes, Ryan Smile & Omari in an Elimination Match to win the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On July 17, Bate defeated Mark Haskins to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On August 5, Bate defeated Omari to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On August 21, Moustache Mountain (Bate & Trent Seven) defeated Los Ice Creams (Ice Cream Jr & El Hijo del Ice Cream), NRG (Race Jaxon & Hype Rockwell) and The Devastation Corporation (Blaster McMassive & Flex Rumblecrunch) in a Double Elimination Match to win the vacant CHIKARA Campeonatos del Parejas Titles

– On October 15, Bate defeated Pete Dunne to win the wXw Shotgun Title. He would defend against Lio Rush, Bobby Gunns & Da Mack before the end of the month

– In November 2016, Bate defended the wXw Shotgun Title against Bobby Gunns (twice) and Kevin Roadster

– On November 27, Bate aligned with Trent Seven & Pete Dunne in the ‘British Strong Style’ faction

– On December 15, Bate was announced as a competitor in the WWE UK Championship Tournament

– On December 30, British Strong Style (Bate & Seven) defeated The Leaders of the New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr) and The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On January 15, Bate defeated Tucker, Wolfgang, Jordan Devlin & Pete Dunne to become the first WWE UK Champion

– On February 1, Bate defeated Trent Seven on NXT to retain the WWE UK Title

– On March 19, British Strong Style (Seven & Bate) defeated South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– A week later, British Strong Style (Seven & Bate) defeated The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– During WrestleMania week, Bate defended the WWE UK Title against Joseph Connors, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne, Gentleman Jack Gallagher & Wolfgang

– On April 23, British Strong Style (Dunne, Seven & Bate) defeated Ringkampf (Axel Dieter Jr, Timothy Thatcher & Wolfgang) to retain the PROGRESS World and Tag Team Titles

– In May 2017, Bate defended the WWE UK Title against Mark Andrews and Joseph Connors

– On May 13, Bate defeated Lloyd Katt to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title

