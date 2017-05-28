The Singh Brothers

Real name: Gurvinder Sihra

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 159 lbs.

Date of birth: November 13, 1984

Born: Burnaby, Canada

Pro debut: October 2005

Real name: Harvinder Sihra

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 144 lbs.

Date of birth: November 2, 1987

Born: Burnaby, Canada

Pro debut: May 2006

Trained by: ECCW, The Hart Dungeon, Rip Rogers, Harley Race

Finishing move: Double Superkick

Biography

– The Sihra brothers began their careers using shortened versions of their real names, Gurv & Harv Sihra

– The pair both started their careers in Canadian indy ECCW

– On May 26, 2006, Gurv defeated Mikey Dasheezits to win the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– On June 3, Gurv defeated Justin Tyme to retain the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– On July 29, Gurv defeated Mikey Dasheezits to retain the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 19, Gurv defeated Major Hardway to retain the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– On September 23, Gurv defeated Kyle O’Reilly to retain the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– On January 26, 2007, Harv defeated Gurv to win the NWA Pacific Northwest Junior Heavyweight Title

– In October 2007, the brothers began teaming as The Bollywood Lions

– On June 27, 2008, The Bollywood Lions defeated NWA ECCW Tag Team Champions SuperFunk (Fast Freddy Funk & Volcano) by DQ

– On August 30, The Bollywood Lions defeated NWA ECCW Tag Team Champions Chill Town (Dropkick Murphy & Sid Sylum) by DQ

– On March 7, 2009, Gurv defeated The Great Kasaki, Disco Fury & Seth Knight to win the ASW King of the Island Tournament

– On December 18, Gurv defeated Azeem The Dream to win the NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Title

– On February 19, 2010, Gurv defeated Azeem The Dream to retain the NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Title

– In July 2010, Gurv made two appearances for SMASH in Japan

– On December 4, Harv defeated NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Champion Rick The Weapon X by DQ

– On March 18, 2011, The Bollywood Lions defeated Danni Deeds & The Cremator and Rick The Weapon X & El Phantasmo to win the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 27, The Bollywood Lions defeated Brady Roberts & Camikaze to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 18, The Bollywood Lions defeated J-Sin Sullivan & Tony Baroni to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, The Bollywood Lions defeated Chuck Awesomesauce & Jamie Diaz to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 9, The Bollywood Lions defeated Jordie Taylor & Ray Brooks to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 1, Harv fought NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Champion Alexis Plexis to a no-contest

– On October 28, The Bollywood Lions defeated Greatness On Demand (Michelle Starr & Disco Fury) to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– In December 2011, the brothers competed in the TNA off-shoot promotion Ring Ka King as ‘The Bollywood Boyz’. They kept the name upon their return to Canada

– On January 22, 2012, The Bollywood Boyz defeated RDX (Scott Steiner & Abyss) to win the RKK Tag Team Titles

– On May 11, 2013, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Administration (Jamie Diaz & Scotty Mac) in a Lumberjack Match to win the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On May 24, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Stallions (Artemis Spencer & Tony Baroni) to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 8, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Administration (Jamie Diaz & Scotty Mac) to retain the NWA ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On June 21, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) and The Riot (Andy The Dreadful Bird & Ravenous Randy) to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 6, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Administration (Jamie Diaz & Jordie Taylor) to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 2, 2013, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) to regain the ECCW Tag Team Titles. They would trade them back and forth once more by April

– On May 2, 2014, The Bollywood Boyz defeated Ethan HD & Bishop to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Bollywood Boyz defeated MR2 & Brady Malibu to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On July 11, 2015, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The BBC (Ladies Choice & Randy Tyler) and The Cunninghams (Jack & Karl) to win the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, The Bollywood Boyz began competing for Global Force Wrestling

– On August 7, The Bollywood Boyz defeated Nick Price & Hellion to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– The next day, they defended the titles against Next Gen (Justin Alexander & Nick Radford)

– On September 19, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Cunninghams (Jack & Karl) and Ethan HD & Alexis Plexis in a TLC Match to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 17, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick) to retain the ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On October 23, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Whirlwind Gentlemen (Jack Manley & Remy Marcel) and Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) to win the vacant GFW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) to retain the GFW & ECCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 16, 2016, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The West Coast Connection (Alexis Plexis & Nelson Creed) to retain the GFW Tag Team Titles

– On February 19, The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Redneck Renegades (Joey Vendetta & Rex Roberts) to win the RCW Tag Team Titles, but lost them back the following day

– On June 13, the brothers were announced as participants in the upcoming WWE Cruiserweight Classic, representing India

– On June 23, both brothers were eliminated from the tournament in the first round, Gurv losing to Noam Dar and Harv to Drew Gulak

– On September 15, The Bollywood Boyz made an appearance on NXT, losing to The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

– In late-2016, the brothers signed contracts with WWE

– On April 18, the brothers debuted on Smackdown as The Singh Brothers, helping Jinder Mahal to win a 6-Way Match

– The brothers’ new ringnames were later revealed to be Sunil (Gurv) and Samir (Harv) Singh

– The brothers helped Mahal become WWE Champion at Backlash ’17

