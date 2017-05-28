Pete Dunne

May 28, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Peter Thomas England
Height: 5’10″
Weight: 205 lbs.
Date of birth: November 9, 1993
Born: Birmingham, England
Pro debut: 2007
Trained by: Max Angelus & Steven Edwards
Finishing move: Bitter End

Biography

– In his early career, Dunne occasionally competed as ‘Tiger Kid’
– On April 30, 2011, The Dunne Bros (Pete & Damian) defeated T&K (Tim Finnegan & Karl Brien) to win the DCW Tag Team Titles
– On May 21, The Dunne Bros defeated Karl Brien & Space Cadet in a No-DQ Match to retain the DCW Tag Team Titles
– On May 13, 2012, The Dunne Bros defeated Team H8 (Jeckel & Gideon) and The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) to win the vacant AWW Tag Team Titles
– On October 30, Dunne defeated Eddie Dennis to win the ATTACK Elder Stein Invitational Tournament
– On March 9, 2013, Dunne defeated Behnam Ali to win the 4FW Junior Heavyweight Title
– Later that month, Dunne began a tour of Japan with Michinoku Pro
– On May 24, Dunne defeated Behnam Ali to retain the 4FW Junior Heavyweight Title
– On July 27, Dunne defeated Wild Boar to win the vacant PWK Title
– On August 11, Dunne defeated Jay Lethal to retain the PWK Title
– On February 8, 2014, Dunne defeated FHW Champion Xander Cooper by countout
– On May 16, Dunne defeated Martin Kirby to retain the PWK Title
– On October 4, Dunne defeated Mark Andrews in an Ultimate X Match to retain the PWK Title
– On December 14, Dunne defeated Chris Masters to retain the PWK Title
– On February 14, 2015, Dunne defeated Daft Bump to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On May 9, Dunne defeated Morgan Webster to retain the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On August 14, Dunne defeated Love Making Demon, Mike Bird & Super Santos in a 4-Way Match to retain the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On August 30, Dunne defeated Paul Tracey to win the NLW Heavyweight Title
– In September 2015, Dunne represented Team ATTACK at the CHIKARA King of Trios Tournament alongside Mark Andrews & Morgan Webster
– On October 17, Dunne defeated Mark Andrews to retain the OTT No Limits Title
– The next day, Dunne defeated Eddie Dennis by DQ to retain the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On October 25, Dunne defeated Marshall X to win the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title
– On October 28, Dunne defeated El Ligero to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title
– On November 1, Dunne defeated Chris Tyler, Trevor Lee & Tyler Bate to win the SWE Young Tigers Cup
– On November 13, Dunne, CJ Banks & Dan Moloney defeated Chris Brookes, Chris Ridgeway & Tyler Bate, then Ryan Smile, Drew Parker & Ethan Silver to win the VII Trifecta Trophy
– On November 27, Dunne defeated Ryan Smile & Jigsaw to retain the OTT No Limits Title. He defended against Jigsaw in a singles match the next day
– On November 29, Dunne defeated Tyler Bate & Jigsaw to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title
– On December 4, Dunne defeated Damien Dunne, Nixon Newell, Tyler Bate & Zack Sabre Jr to win the FCP Infinity Trophy
– On January 3, 2016, Dunne defeated El Ligero & Morgan Webster to win the vacant RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– On January 16, Dunne defeated Morgan Webster to retain the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– The next day, Dunne defeated Eddie Dennis to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On January 23, Dunne defeated Paul Tracey to retain the OTT No Limits Title
– On February 7, Dunne defeated Sonjay Dutt to retain the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– A week later, Dunne defeated Wild Boar to retain the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On February 26, Dunne defeated Will Ospreay to retain the OTT No Limits Title
– The next day, Dunne defeated Ospreay & Ryan Smile in a 3-Way Match to retain the OTT No Limits Title
– On April 3, Dunne defeated Eddie Dennis & Wild Boar to retain the ATTACK 24-7 Title
– On April 16, Dunne defeated ACH to retain the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– On June 2, Dunne defeated Mike Bailey to retain the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– 3 days later, Dunne defeated Matt Cross to retain the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title
– On July 15, Dunne defeated Ryan Smile to win the VII Pro Title-
– On September 10, Dunne defeated Luther Ward to win the OTT No Limits Title
– On September 16, Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to retain the VII Pro Title
– A week later, Dunne defeated Sami Callihan to win the FCP Title
– On September 25, British Strong Style (Dunne & Trent Seven) defeated The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch) to win the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles
– On September 30, Dunne defeated Da Mack to win the wXw Shotgun Title
– The next day, Dunne defeated Francis Kaspin to retain the wXw Shotgun Title
– On October 14, Dunne defeated Lio Rush to retain the wXw Shotgun Title
– On October 22, Dunne defeated Trent Seven to retain the FCP Title. He defended it against Clint Margera in a Falls Count Anywhere Match the next day
– On November 26, Sunne defeated Fabian Aichner & Marty Scurll to retain the OTT No Limits Title
– The next day, British Strong Style (Dunne & Seven) defeated The London Riots to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles before Dunne defeated Jimmy Havoc, Matt Riddle, TK Cooper, Trent Seven, Travis Banks & Sebastian to win the vacant PROGRESS World Title
– On December 11, Dunne defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On December 15, Dunne was announced as a competitor in the WWE UK Championship Tournament
– On December 30, Dunne defeated Fabian Aichner to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On January 15, 2017, Dunne defeated Roy Johnson, Mark Andrews & Sam Gradwell to reach the final of the WWE UK Title Tournament, but lost to Tyler Bate
– On February 1, Dunne appeared on NXT, defeating Mark Andrews
– On February 10, Dunne defeated Joe Coffey to retain the FCP Title
– On March 18, Dunne defeated Travis Banks to retain the FCP Title
– The next day, Dunne defeated Jimmy Havoc in a No-DQ Match to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On March 26, Dunne defeated Mark Andrews to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On March 31, Dunne defeated Mark Haskins at PROGRESS Orlando to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On April 1 at the WWNLive SuperShow, Dunne defeated ACH to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– On April 23, British Strong Style (Dunne, Seven & Tyler Bate) defeated Ringkampf (Axel Dieter Jr, Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) to retain the PROGRESS World and Tag Team Titles
– On May 14, Dunne defeated Mark Andrews & Mark Haskins to retain the PROGRESS World Title
– At NXT Takeover: Chicago, Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to win the WWE UK Title

