Johnny Mundo shares his thoughts on the The Dirt Sheet

In an interview with sportskeeda.com, Johnny Mundo talks about The Dirt Sheet:

“I think the reason it was fun to watch and to do was because Miz and I found this little loophole and niche and we had creative autonomy. Not full creative autonomy, because we still had to run ideas by people, but Miz and I, we wrote the episodes of The Dirt Sheet while we were traveling from town to town. We got to a TV taping and we would go into the pre-tapes room and we would usually get one hour to tape our episode and it was really cool. It was creatively fulfilling and it gave us a chance to get our personalities across to fans of WWE in a way we didn’t get because it’s really hard to get TV time, in which you can do that kind of talking and cut those kinds of promos.”

