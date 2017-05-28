Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson opens with lower-than-expected numbers

Dwayne Johnson’s newest movie, Baywatch, failed to attract the expected audience this weekend as the movie debuted in third place in box office charts with $18,100,000 in box office receipts.

The movie also did an additional $873,000 from one overseas market, with 31 more countries getting the film next weekend.

Baywatch was beaten by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 for second place. It’s good to note that the Guardians movie is in its fourth week of release and it was expected that Baywatch would open in second place. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 topped the chart with $62,179,000.

While Baywatch is getting okay reviews from moviegoers, critics absolutely destroyed it, which probably did not help the attendance.

