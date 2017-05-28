5/27/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Greensboro, North Carolina
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Greensboro, North Carolina:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro & Enzo Amore and Big Cass
2. Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Curtis Axel, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Titus O’Neil, Goldust, and Elias Samson
4. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, and Nia Jax
7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)