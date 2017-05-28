5/27/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Fort Pierce, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida:

1. No Way Jose defeated Uriel Ealy

2. Bianca Blair defeated Lacey Evans

3. Raul Mendoza defeated Brennan Williams

– Sawyer Fulton did an in-ring interview talking about how when he’s ready to return to action he is coming for SAnitY.

4. Eight-Person Tag Team Match

SAniTy defeated Ruby Riot, Demitrius Bronson, and The Street Prophets

5. Roderick Strong defeated Oney Lorcan

6. Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss

7. Liv Morgan defeated Mary Kate

8. Drew McIntyre and Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi and Bobby Roode

