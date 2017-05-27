Sean Waltman on being exonerated

May 27, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sean Waltman is thrilled about being exonerated:

“It feels amazing, because even when I was sittin’ in jail the whole time, I got this smile on my face, and for once I’m going, ‘Wow, for once, I didn’t do it.’ I’m LA County Jail for somethin’ I actually didn’t do, back in the day – years ago – I ended up in LA County, a lot. All for drugs. (It) just seems like a complete waste of money for the government. I mean just havin’ customs checkin’ people on their way out of the country is a complete waste of money, when we don’t have money to waste.”


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad