Sean Waltman on being exonerated

Sean Waltman is thrilled about being exonerated:

“It feels amazing, because even when I was sittin’ in jail the whole time, I got this smile on my face, and for once I’m going, ‘Wow, for once, I didn’t do it.’ I’m LA County Jail for somethin’ I actually didn’t do, back in the day – years ago – I ended up in LA County, a lot. All for drugs. (It) just seems like a complete waste of money for the government. I mean just havin’ customs checkin’ people on their way out of the country is a complete waste of money, when we don’t have money to waste.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)