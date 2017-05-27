Jim Ross doesn’t think The Rock will return to the WWE – unless he runs for president
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
More from my site
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 23rd
- Audio: Jim Ross on his tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon, Lesnar, Rock, MMA, more
- Swagger Says WWE Didn’t Tell Locker Room The Rock Was Coming Back, Funny JR Story
- GRP #62: Monday Night War, best theme music, dream matches, Shamrock, Reigns, and more
- GRP #107: Remembering “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- GRP #55: Ron Simmons interview, Bound for Glory, WWE Network, Hogan, Rock, Austin, and more
More from my site
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 23rd
- Audio: Jim Ross on his tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon, Lesnar, Rock, MMA, more
- Swagger Says WWE Didn’t Tell Locker Room The Rock Was Coming Back, Funny JR Story
- GRP #62: Monday Night War, best theme music, dream matches, Shamrock, Reigns, and more
- GRP #107: Remembering “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- GRP #55: Ron Simmons interview, Bound for Glory, WWE Network, Hogan, Rock, Austin, and more