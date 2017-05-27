Combat Zone Wrestling sees two major title changes

Combat Zone Wrestling has seen two major title changes in the last 72 hours away from Combat Zone Wrestling rings.

Last Thursday, at the Lucha Forever UK show in Birmingham, UK; Scarlet and Graves dropped their CZW World Tag Team Titles to CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos).

CCK, sometimes known as the Calamari Catch Kings or The Commonwealth Catch Kings have recently been taking over the UK independent tag team scene.

Then, last night, at the DEFY Wrestling show, Davey Richards defeated Lio Rush to become CZW World Heavyweight Champion.

Suffice to say, Sami Callihan taking over the booking of Combat Zone Wrestling is proving to have an air of “mad scientist” to it…seeming to want to bring in fresh talent (or at least, in Richards’ case, talent not seen in some time) and should make for an interesting evening when Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8.

