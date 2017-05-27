Bobby Roode says he enjoys the pressure of being NXT’s top champion

Bobby Roode talks about the pressure of being the NXT champion:



“Being in that situation, it’s a pressure situation, but when you get into this business, it’s something you dream about. You do what you do to be a champion, and when you’re the champion, you’re the focal point of the company, the brand. You have an opportunity to perform in main events and have an opportunity to perform with top level talent. That’s the main thing that I truly enjoy, being able to go out there and get in the ring with top performers and be the top storylines and feel like you’re the face of the company, the face of the brand. There’s a lot of pressure that’s involved with that, but I enjoy it.”

source: The Miami Herald

