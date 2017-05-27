5/26/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Pikeville, Kentucky

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Pikeville, Kentucky:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro & Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Curtis Axel, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil, and Goldust

4. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

