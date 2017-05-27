5/26/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Pikeville, Kentucky

May 27, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Pikeville, Kentucky:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Sheamus and Cesaro & Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Curtis Axel, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil, and Goldust

4. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Austin Aries

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad