5/26/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa Beach, Florida

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

1. Lars Sullivan defeated Steve Cutler

2. Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Killian Dain defeated Raul Mendoza

5. Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

6. Eric Young defeated Montez Ford

7. Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, and Buddy Murphy defeated Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli, and Riddick Moss

