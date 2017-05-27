5/26/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa Beach, Florida

May 27, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

1. Lars Sullivan defeated Steve Cutler

2. Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Killian Dain defeated Raul Mendoza

5. Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

6. Eric Young defeated Montez Ford

7. Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, and Buddy Murphy defeated Bobby Roode, Tino Sabbatelli, and Riddick Moss

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad