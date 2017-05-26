Two year old child dies after being hit with a Batista Bomb, WWE releases statement

A two-year-old child named Addie Cook died a few days ago after it was revealed that her mother’s boyfriend performed a wrestling maneuver on her, that is believed to have been a Batista Bomb. The two-year-old then banged her head on the concrete wall and her mother’s boyfriend, Richard Gamache, is now being charged with neglect.

As with many cases like this one, WWE are asked to make a comment and the company has released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice. There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision.”





