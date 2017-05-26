The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Backlash & More
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Hardyz-Anthem Drama
*Xavier Woods Has a Baby
*Mae Young Classic
And More!
We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Aleister Black against Curt Hawkins, Drew McIntyre against Wesley Blake & Velveteen Dream in action.
We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown including The Fashion Files, Jinder Mahal championship celebration, Shinsuke & AJ Styles tag team & more. We also reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV featuring Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens & AJ Styles for the US Title and more.
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack052517.mp3
