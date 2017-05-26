Sean Waltman cleared of drug charges

May 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Earlier this month, it was reported that former WWE star Sean Waltman was arrested for possession when drug dogs alerted authorities to a large amount of pills in Waltman’s suitcase as well as marijuana.

Waltman claimed that there was no methamphetamine in his possession and that those pills were antibiotics for treatment of a yeast infection. Lab results for the pills in question came back negative for traces of methamphetamine and the charges by the DA have been dropped.

As well as the marijuana in question, Waltman was said to be carrying a legal amount of marijuana in the state of California. The DA commented that there may be a federal crime, but at this time there is no state crime.

