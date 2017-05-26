NXT live event in Manchester canceled, free tickets to Leeds show offered

May 26, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE has canceled the planned NXT live event in Manchester for June 6 following the terrorist attack of this past Monday.

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund and offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds,” a statement from the company said.

Despite no show being held that day, NXT Superstars will still be in Manchester on June 6 and instead they will be visiting hospitals and other locations where those affected by the tragedy currently reside. WWE is also making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The next time WWE will be in Manchester will be on November 6 and 7 for the Raw and Smackdown television tapings.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad