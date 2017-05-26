NXT live event in Manchester canceled, free tickets to Leeds show offered

WWE has canceled the planned NXT live event in Manchester for June 6 following the terrorist attack of this past Monday.

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund and offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds,” a statement from the company said.

Despite no show being held that day, NXT Superstars will still be in Manchester on June 6 and instead they will be visiting hospitals and other locations where those affected by the tragedy currently reside. WWE is also making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The next time WWE will be in Manchester will be on November 6 and 7 for the Raw and Smackdown television tapings.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)