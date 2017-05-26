Matt Hardy Given Initial Refusal For Trademark Application by US Patent and Trademark Office for “Broken” Character

Earlier this year, Matt Hardy filed an application to trademark his “Broken Matt Hardy” gimmick. His trademark application was given an initial refusal today by the USPTO, citing that it “identifies only the name of a particular character/personal name” and doesn’t “identify and distinguish applicant’s services from those of others and to indicate the source of applicant’s services.”

The services that Hardy did list included “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”.

Impact Wrestling filed a similar trademark to the Broken Matt Hardy character, listing services including “DVDs featuring wrestling performances, interviews with wrestlers, backstage happenings and behind-the-scenes information; wristbands; commemorative photographs; posters; trading cards; clothing, namely, shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, visors and arm sleeves; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler; entertainment services, namely, ongoing wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution through broadcast media; and toy action figures and accessories therefor.”

Hardy now has six months to respond to the refusal before the application is abandoned.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 48 times, 48 visits today)