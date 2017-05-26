Alisha Edwards

Real name: Alisha Edwards

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of birth: January 7, 1987

From: The Bronx, New York

Pro debut: 2006

Trained by: Bobby Roode

Finishing move: Inverted DDT

Biography

– Edwards debuted on the independent circuit in 2006 as Alexxis Nevaeh.

– On May 27, 2011 at a PWS event in Queens, New York, The Boston Shore (Alexxis and Tina San Antonio defeated The Belle Saints to win the WSU Tag Team Championship

– On June 3, 2011, Alexxis won the Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship by defeating Nikki Roxx.

– On the February 9, 2017 episode of Impact Wrestling, Alisha made her TNA debut as a face, watching her husband in the crowd where Davey Richards pulled the referee out of the ring and cost her husband his match against Lashley. Alisha attempted to help her husband, only to be attacked by the returning Angelina Love. After the match, Alisha and Edwards were both attacked by Love and Richards.

