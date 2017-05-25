WWE Star In “Buckle Up” PSA (Video), WWE Supporting Red Nose Day (Photos), WWE Stock

May 25, 2017

– WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is featured in this new PSA, reminding fans to buckle up and “click it or ticket” when driving:

– WWE stock was up 0.81% today, closing at $19.91 per share. Today’s high was $19.96 and the low was $19.77.

– WWE and several Superstars are supporting “#RedNoseDay” again this year, which is a campaign to raise money to fight child poverty. Full details can be found at RedNoseDay.org. Below are photos from Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor and others:

