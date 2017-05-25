WWE SmackDown Social Score, Jinder Mahal’s Celebration In Slow Motion, WWE PC All Access

– Below is slow motion video from the Punjabi Celebration for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week’s SmackDown from Toledo:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, Hannity and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 61,000 interactions on Twitter with 14,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 44,000 interactions and 11,000 authors. SmackDown also had 84,000 Facebook interactions with 55,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

– As noted, the next WWE Performance Center All Access event will take place on Monday, July 24th. Triple H tweeted this promo for the event:

