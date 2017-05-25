WWE issues statement over planned NXT event at the Manchester Arena

May 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

– The city of Manchester has been in the news over the past 48 hours for all the wrong reasons after a suicide bomber blew himself up following the ending of the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring over 100 others. WWE will be hosting a show there in a couple of weeks as part of the NXT tour although at this point it’s still not clear what the status is. NXT has never run large arenas in the United Kingdom except for a Takeover in London and the Manchester Arena is one of the biggest in the country. The company issued a statement regarding the event to TMZ.COM saying, “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena.” Authorities at the Manchester Arena canceled all events for this week although so far there are no planned cancellations beyond this point. The band Kiss is supposed to hold a concert there on May 30 which if it gets the go ahead from police, it will be the first event since that tragic night.


