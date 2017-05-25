Why WWE nixed plans for Rusev’s title shot

Rusev has been out of action since WWE Fastlane, but a few weeks ago he posted a video saying that he was demanding a WWE Title shot at Money in the Bank, and he also said that he would be appearing on Smackdown Live last week.

Well, Smackdown Live came and went, and Rusev never returned, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a title shot in the near future.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that plans for Rusev’s title shot seem to have changed as Rusev hasn’t been mentioned on SmackDown Live at all over the past two weeks. With Jinder Mahal’s big push and recent WWE Championship win, there doesn’t seem to be a spot for Rusev in the title picture anymore.

it appears that whatever plans WWE had for Rusev have been dropped due to Jinder’s title run which was originally Rusev spot.





