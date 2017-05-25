Update on Emma’s Return to the Ring from Current Injury

Emma is expected to be cleared by WWE doctors to return to in-ring action by mid-June, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The RAW Superstar suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month while working a tag match at a WWE live event in Liverpool, England. This injury comes after she finally made her return to the storylines on the April 3rd RAW after being out for almost a year due to a back injury and then creative delays.

