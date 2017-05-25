Stephanie McMahon Talks Equality and No Sexualization In WWE

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Sky Sports’ “SportsWomen” show while WWE was in the UK earlier this month and said the company is doing all it can to lead the fight for equality in sports, adding that there’s no place for sexualization in WWE. You can watch video of the interview at this link.

Regarding content on WWE programming and the outfits female Superstars wear, Stephanie insisted viewers should not be concerned. She said:

“People shouldn’t be worried. Our athletes aren’t worried, especially when you look at Olympic level athletes having to wear certain types of clothing.

Our men and women have to wear spandex-type clothing because what they do in the ring is actually quite dangerous. If you had a lot of loose clothing then it could be a problem in the ring. This is athletics, this is sports, this is like live action theatre and there’s no denying the athleticism of our women in the ring and what they can do.”

Despite recent progress made with the Divas Revolution and the development of women in sports, Stephanie says she’s far from done with the fight for equality. She said:

“I’m incredibly proud of WWE. I’m not sure if we’re the standard bearer or not but I still think we’ve got a long way to go and I would hope every company becomes the standard bearer.”

