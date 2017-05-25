New WWE NXT Character Debuts (Video, Photos), Bobby Roode to Celebrate, Curt Hawkins

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT episode from Chicago, Aleister Black defeated WWE RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins. Below is Fallout video of Hawkins, who was left speechless after the match, but still had a fact to deliver.

– A “Glorious Celebration” with NXT Champion Bobby Roode has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode. Roode will be celebrating last Saturday’s win over Hideo Itami at the “Takeover: Chicago” event.

– Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Patrick Clark debuted his new gimmick on this week’s NXT episode, picking up a win over enhancement talent Robert Anthony. It should be noted that they did not mention Clark’s real name. He is just being called The Velveteen Dream now. Clark’s past on Tough Enough also was not mentioned. Below are some photos and video from the match:

Take a good look at #VelveteenDream… and let yourself BASK in the EXPERIENCE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O5V47Pf8Ir — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 25, 2017

The first-ever #VelveteenDream Experience ends on a positive note for #WWENXT's newest Superstar! pic.twitter.com/stAJZPCY06 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 25, 2017

