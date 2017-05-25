Jinder Mahal reacts to critique of his physique

May 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Mahal reacts to critique of his physique:

“I don’t know what kind of criticism that was. I worked hard in the gym a lot. All the WWE talents are drug tested by a third-party agency and I have been tested multiple times and never had an issue, so you know my transformation is all diet, all hard work. I am a tested athlete like every other WWE wrestler. I have no special privilege; nothing like that. I look like an athlete, I perform like an athlete, I carry myself like an athlete and WWE was not hesitant to put me in a WWE title match.”

source: The Times of India


