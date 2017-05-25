Impact Wrestling cancels viewing party in Manchester set for tomorrow

May 25, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Impact Wrestling was going to hold an Impact viewing party tomorrow in Manchester for its UK fans but the event has been canceled due to the terrorist attack on Monday night.

Jeff Jarrett, Jeremy Borash, Grado, and Rockstar Spud were all scheduled to appear at the event, hosted at Shooters Sports Bar at The Printworks. The location is very close to the Manchester Arena, the scene of Monday’s terrorist attack.

“Due to the horrific terrorist attack yesterday, so close to where Friday’s fan event was scheduled, we feel a party is not appropriate,” the UK Impact Twitter account said in a statement. “Ticket holders have been emailed. Full refund are being provided and alternative plans made so they can still meet Jeff Jarrett and JB. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester and the whole of the UK.”

