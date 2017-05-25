Impact UK Viewing Party Canceled Due to Terror Attack, X Division Video, Moose Defending

– As seen below, the latest US Xplosion Exclusive from Impact Wrestling features six-way X Division action with Idris Abraham vs. Trevor Lee (before he lost the X Division Title) vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. DJZ vs. Caleb Konley.

– Impact Grand Champion Moose noted on Twitter that he will be defending the title at UK indie events he’s booked on next month. He tweeted the following:

I'm taking my @IMPACTWRESTLING Grand Championship and touring all over UK…. WCPW GWF OTT 5StAr IPWUK Fight Nation. #Moose💪 #AirGuitarready — Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) May 23, 2017

– The special Impact Wrestling Viewing Party with Jeff Jarrett and others scheduled for this Friday in the UK has been canceled due to the terror attack at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England earlier this week. The Impact on Spike UK Twitter account posted the following:

Due to the horrific terrorist attack yesterday, so close to where Friday's fan event was scheduled, we feel a party is not appropriate (1/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester and the whole of the UK (3/3) — Impact Wrestling UK (@IMPACTonSPIKE) May 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)