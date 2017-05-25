Impact UK Viewing Party Canceled Due to Terror Attack, X Division Video, Moose Defending

May 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest US Xplosion Exclusive from Impact Wrestling features six-way X Division action with Idris Abraham vs. Trevor Lee (before he lost the X Division Title) vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Andrew Everett vs. DJZ vs. Caleb Konley.

– Impact Grand Champion Moose noted on Twitter that he will be defending the title at UK indie events he’s booked on next month. He tweeted the following:

– The special Impact Wrestling Viewing Party with Jeff Jarrett and others scheduled for this Friday in the UK has been canceled due to the terror attack at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England earlier this week. The Impact on Spike UK Twitter account posted the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad