GFW Tournament Match Added to Tonight’s Impact, James Storm & EC3 Promos, Video Preview

May 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:

– Tonight’s Impact will feature James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Magnus to crown a new #1 contender, Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards, Braxton Sutter & Mahabali Shera vs. KM & Kongo Kong, plus The Veterans of War vs. Bokara & Bahh in a GFW Tag Team Title tournament match.

– Below are promos from EC3 and Storm going into tonight’s Triple Threat. As noted, the winner will face World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

