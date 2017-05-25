Dwayne Johnson’s R-rated Baywatch movie opens today

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back in theaters today with his new movie Baywatch, the R-rated remake of the popular television series that at one point was the most watched show on the planet.

Baywatch opens in 3,647 theaters nationwide and features The Rock as Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron as Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden, Jon Bass as Ronnie Greenbaum and Priyanka Chorpa as the villain Victoria Leeds. David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson also have cameo appearances.

The movie is about the Baywatch team uncovering a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay.





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)