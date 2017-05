Christopher Daniels to throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at the Chicago White Sox game

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ring of Honor Wrestling is thrilled to announce that World Champion “Almighty” Christopher Daniels will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Chicago White Sox game this Sunday, May 28.

Saturday, June 3, Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to Chicago Ridge for a big TV taping, “Windy City Excellence.”

source: /ROHWrestling.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)