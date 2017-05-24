WWE SmackDown Top 10, WWE Superstars In Las Vegas, Cruiserweights Getting Figures

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which 205 Live star should be included in an upcoming Mattel Elite Series action figure set – Lince Dorado, Akira Tozawa or Gran Metalik. Results will be revealed at a later date but you can vote at this link.

– Charlotte Flair flew to Las Vegas earlier today to join WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the International Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was there representing the company on Tuesday. It appears Mojo Rawley was also sent to the expo as he tweeted the following:

Just landed in Vegas….for a work trip. This should be different. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017

