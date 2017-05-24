WWE SmackDown Fatal 5 Way Set, The Revival Spotted (Video), Promo for Monday’s RAW

– Below is a promo for next Monday’s WWE RAW with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat:

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown from Atlanta will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match between Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The winner will go on to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view next month.

– While The Revival is currently out of action while Dash Wilder recovers from a broken jaw, the two were backstage at Monday’s RAW in Grand Rapids. As seen below, Dash and Scott Dawson were spotted walking in the background during a backstage segment with Sasha Banks:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)