WWE SmackDown Fatal 5 Way Set, The Revival Spotted (Video), Promo for Monday’s RAW

May 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for next Monday’s WWE RAW with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat:

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown from Atlanta will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match between Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The winner will go on to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view next month.

– While The Revival is currently out of action while Dash Wilder recovers from a broken jaw, the two were backstage at Monday’s RAW in Grand Rapids. As seen below, Dash and Scott Dawson were spotted walking in the background during a backstage segment with Sasha Banks:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad