William Regal on Drew McIntyre reinventing himself

William Regal talks about Drew McIntyre:

“You can only do so much for so long. Drew came into the WWE very young, he did quite a lot of stuff, but he had to reinvent himself. He completely changed the game for himself and a lot of other people. Every company he went to, he made the company better by him being there.”

source: dailyrecord.co.uk

