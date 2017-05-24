William Regal on Drew McIntyre Reinventing Himself, R-Truth – Goldust Note, More

– Below is the most recent WWE Network Pick of the Week video with TJP and Brian Kendrick recalling their “special” win over Rich Swann and Dan Moloney at the WWE UK special.

– Below is video of Nikki Bella and her mother at GirlTalk Network’s recent Connect+Inspire event in Phoenix, AZ. The Bella Twins have been involved in the GirlTalk women empowerment movement for a while now. Nikki mentions that Brie Bella wasn’t able to be there because she’s off doing all the mom stuff that Nikki hopes to never see.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with The Daily Record and commented on Drew McIntyre reinventing himself before recently returning to the company. Regal, who kept in touch with Drew after his 2014 release, commented:

“You can only do so much for so long. Drew came into the WWE very young, he did quite a lot of stuff, but he had to reinvent himself. He completely changed the game for himself and a lot of other people. Every company he went to, he made the company better by him being there.”

– As seen below, R-Truth says he’s working on a rap single about Goldust, who turned on him two weeks ago and ended their Golden Truth tag team. Truth did not appear this week’s RAW, which saw Goldust begin an apparent push after announcing that The Golden Age has returned.

Lacey's verse first, mines comin! Don't let me see you Goldy! pic.twitter.com/oUuen7fLbz — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 23, 2017

