Updated Card for WWE’s Madison Square Garden in July
We’ve also got an updated MSG card for WWE on 7/7
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (with Maryse)
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows)
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries
source: WWE.com
