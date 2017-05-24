Updated Card for WWE’s Madison Square Garden in July

We’ve also got an updated MSG card for WWE on 7/7

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (with Maryse)

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows)

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries

source: WWE.com

