Reby Sky continues to vent on social media

After Ed Nordholm’s interview with John Pollock earlier this week things have gotten a little more crazy. Reby already took Nordholm to task for a laundry list of falsehoods in the interview via social media, and in response Nordholm released Matt Hardy’s contract and a log of e-mails between both sides. Here’s what transpired below.

March 10 – EBN speaks with executives at ROH about “Broken Brilliance” being used in ROH shows. I indicated willingness to provide an arrangement that would allow the creative to be used in ROH shows and encouraged ROH to have Matt speak with me if he wanted to pursue that discussion

March 11 – EBN spoke at length with Matt by telephone about the structure of an amicable arrangement for use of the Broken Brilliance creative

March 14 – Matt sent text message to Ed Nordholm at 4:05pm:

“Tried giving you a call, it rang & went busy. I’m open to working things out amicably as we spoke about. The lawyer who represent me is interested in seeing your offer. My lawyer’s email is {redacted} which you could send the offer to for review. Thanks.”

And I responded by text at 6:41 pm: “Thank you Matt. I was supposed to be [flying] into NYC today and am a little twisted. I will pull something together with [our] lawyers and try to get it over to your lawyer tomorrow or Thursday at latest”

March 16 – At 8:25 pm I sent an update text to Matt: “Hi Matt. My lawyer got me a draft too late to get reviewed for today. I will look at it in the morning. Sorry for the delay.”

And he responded at 9:16 pm: “Ok, he’s ready for it. Thanks for the update.”

Matt HardyMarch 17 – counsel for Anthem Wrestling delivered draft proposal to counsel for Matt Hardy

March 24 – counsel for Anthem Wresting followed up with Matt Hardy counsel requesting comments on the proposal

March 27 – counsel for Matt Hardy responds that they have been away and have not reviewed the proposal but will be back “in the next few days”

After which no further communication until

April 18 – counsel for Matt Hardy leaves a voice mail message for counsel for Anthem Wrestling asking to arrange a meeting

April 20 – EBN contacts WWE by email to determine veracity of internet rumours concerning WWE interest in Broken Brilliance

April 21 — WWE respond by email that there “is no interest on our end” {redacted email exchange attached}

April 21 – counsel for Matt Hardy sends a follow up message requesting a meeting

April 27 – lawyers speak to arrange a meeting

May 16 – lawyers meet but no agreement reached

And as you might have expected, Reby Sky has blown a gasket about all of this on Twitter.

Inaccurate. Our attorney bills say otherwise & can act as a cute little “log” too. What are they trying to prove & to whom? http://t.co/QTz88aRMS4 – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

YALL ARE A JOKE & in that aspect alone, YOU ALREADY LOST. But we can – and will – make the L official, my dude.@EdNordholm #NoCredEd – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

Reby SkyLong story short: TNA tried a literal sales pitch on WWE re: #BROKEN gimmick (which isn’t legally theirs) & they said “LOLZ yeah no, thanks” – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

Anthem mad because WWE didn’t fall for their offensive money grab. That type of “business” is right on par with @RealJeffJarrett gold scam – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

I just think it’s cute that TNA feels the need to “prove” themselves to randoms on the internet. Know why we don’t bother? – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Because it’s ALLLLLL coming out in court, honey. From the attorneys we hired back in MARCH. Where are those “logs”? – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Oh. And you might want to try spamming dirtsheets with the ACTUAL final version of that contract if you’re going to break confidentiality – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

But hey, that’s cool. Something else we’ll add to the list of offenses. Thanks! – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Should we release the phonecalls? I kinda wanna release the phonecalls now… since we playin petty, apparently. – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

I tell the truth & I don’t need to desperately overcompensate to prove my public credibility. My facts will be shared via the correct venue. – Matt Hardy #DTO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 24, 2017

