News on Braun Strowman’s WWE Return, RAW Main Event In Slow Motion, The New Day

May 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW main event from Grand Rapids, which saw Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt defeat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns:

– While WWE has announced that Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for up to 6 months after undergoing elbow surgery, PWInsider notes that officials expect him back much sooner. Braun is not expected to be out the full 6 months.

– The New Day’s Fantastic Ride presented by “Final Fantasy XIV” is now available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network. Big E tweeted out another clip from the special, seen below:

