New Teaser for Lana’s SmackDown Debut, Rusev – SmackDown Note, The New Day

– Below is the latest teaser for Lana’s WWE SmackDown arrival. No word yet on when she will finally make her blue brand debut.

– It’s worth noting that WWE did not air a vignette for The New Day on this week’s SmackDown but they did appear on Talking Smack. We noted earlier via PWInsider that at one point there were plans for The New Day to debut this week.

– There was also no mention of Rusev this week. He was set to make his return last week for a response to his demands for a WWE Title shot but WWE has made no mention of his absence. Rusev noted last week that he did not appear due to a Nashville Predators NHL game but he tweeted this teaser earlier in the afternoon before SmackDown:

No @PredsNHL game tonight. You know what that means……. — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 23, 2017

