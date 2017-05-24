Jinder Mahal Gets WWE Title Plates (Video), Ten-Man Dark Match, Erick Rowan Video

– Below is video of custom plates being added to the WWE Title for Jinder Mahal:

– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo saw American Alpha, Tye Dillinger, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley defeat The Colons, The Ascension and Aiden English in 10-man action.

– Coming off his loss to Luke Harper at WWE Backlash on Sunday, Erick Rowan tweeted the following video as this week’s SmackDown went on the air. He wrote, “See you.” The video was also posted to WWE’s YouTube channel.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)