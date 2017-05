Interview of Dave Prazak of SHIMMER Wrestling on Shimmer, AAW, DVD sales, promoting tapings, promoting in Memphis

It’s time for a new episode of the Best Lil Wrestling Podcast in The Bizness!! Dave Prazak joins Brian Tramel for Episode 20, Season 3. They talk about Shimmer, AAW, DVD sales, promoting tapings, promoting in Memphis and why has the Shimmer title only changed 12 times in 12 years? This is fun 30 minute packed episode.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)